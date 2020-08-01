Know Them? Duo Wanted For Using Stolen Credit Cards At Five Long Island Stores

Two men are wanted after allegedly going on a shopping spree using stolen credit cards at multiple Long Island retailers.

An alert was issued by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers as they attempt to identify and locate a pair of suspects who used stolen credit cards in Huntington Station in July.

Police said that on Friday, July 17, the two men pictured above used the stolen credit cards at Rite Aid, CVS, Best Buy, Target, and Dicks Sporting Goods. It is unclear how much the two charged during their spree.

After using the cars, the two men fled in a black SUV.

The credit cards had been reported stolen in Cold Spring Harbor earlier in the day.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or their vehicle has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.