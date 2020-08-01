Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Ex-Bloomberg Exec From Nassau County Admits To Tax Evasion, Bribery Scheme
Police & Fire

Know Them? Duo Wanted For Using Stolen Credit Cards At Five Long Island Stores

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Two men are wanted by Suffolk County Police after using stolen credit cards at five Huntington Station stores. Photo Credit: SCPD
Two men are wanted by Suffolk County Police after using stolen credit cards at five Huntington Station stores. Photo Credit: SCPD
Two men are wanted by Suffolk County Police after using stolen credit cards at five Huntington Station stores. Photo Credit: SCPD
The vehicle the two men fled in after using stolen credit cards in Huntington Station. Photo Credit: SCPD

Two men are wanted after allegedly going on a shopping spree using stolen credit cards at multiple Long Island retailers.

An alert was issued by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers as they attempt to identify and locate a pair of suspects who used stolen credit cards in Huntington Station in July.

Police said that on Friday, July 17, the two men pictured above used the stolen credit cards at Rite Aid, CVS, Best Buy, Target, and Dicks Sporting Goods. It is unclear how much the two charged during their spree.

After using the cars, the two men fled in a black SUV.

The credit cards had been reported stolen in Cold Spring Harbor earlier in the day.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or their vehicle has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.