Know Him? Suspect Caught On Video Attempting Break-In At Wantagh Restaurant

Police are asking for help identifying a suspect caught on video breaking into a Long Island business.

The break-in occurred Friday, June 24, in Wantagh, at Margaritas Cafe on Wantagh Avenue, Nassau County Police said.

Shortly before 6 a.m., the suspect illegally entered the restaurant and caused approximately $10,000 in damage, according to police.

They were then seen on surveillance footage fleeing the scene in a white Nissan SUV.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has additional information is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244 TIPS or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.