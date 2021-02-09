Know Him? Man Wanted For Stealing From Long Island Walmart, Police Say

Police investigators on Long Island have released new surveillance photos of a wanted man who allegedly stolen electronics from Walmart late last year.

It is alleged that a suspect walked into Walmart on Crooked Hill Road in Commack shortly before 10 p.m. on Nov. 27, at which point he stole a 43-inch Visio television and a Sony soundbar from the store.

The man can be seen in the photos walking out of the store with a cart filled with the stolen electronics without paying. No other descriptive information on the suspect has been released.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect's identity or whereabouts has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

