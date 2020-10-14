Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Police & Fire

Know Him? Man Wanted For Stealing From Long Island Target Three Times, Police Say

Christina Coulter
Security footage of the wanted man. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole merchandise from a Long Island Target on three separate occasions.

Suffolk County Police said that the incidents took place at a Target location at 307 Independence Plaza in Selden on Friday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 29.

According to police, the man had tattoos on both arms and sets of knuckles. 

Those who recognize the pictured man or have information pertaining to his whereabouts are asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers online, via the P3Tips mobile app or at 1-800-220-TIPS.

