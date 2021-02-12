Know Him? Man Wanted For Stealing $580 Worth Of Items From Long Island Walmart, Police Say

Detectives on Long Island are seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating a man who stole hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from Walmart in December.

New photos have been released by Suffolk County Crime Stoppers of a suspect who allegedly stole approximately $580 worth of items from Walmart on Crooked Hill Road in Commack at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Dec. 15 last year.

In the photos, the masked suspect can be seen wearing a denim jacket and hooded shirt walking into the store before loading the stolen items into the trunk of a vehicle in the parking lot.

No other descriptive information on the suspect has been released.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect's identity or whereabouts has been asked to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting an anonymous tip online.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.