Impaired Woman Crashes Into Parked Car Outside Long Island Post Office, Police Say

A woman was allegedly high on drugs when she crashed into a parked car outside a Long Island post office, police said.

Officers from the Southold Police Department responded to a stretch of businesses on Love Lane in Mattituck at approximately 9:45 a.m. on Sunday, July 5, where there was a report of a woman who crashed into a parked vehicle.

Police said that the driver, Mattituck resident Tisha Watroba was allegedly under the influence of drugs at the time she crashed into the parked car. No injuries were reported, and it was unclear how much damage was done to either vehicle.

Watroba, 43, was arrested without incident and transported to Southold Police Headquarters, where she was charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs. She was held until Monday, July 6 for her morning arraignment.

