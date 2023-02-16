Contact Us
ID Released For Woman Found Outside South Hempstead Store In Death Ruled As Homicide

The parking lot at 1140 Grand Ave. in South Hempstead.
The parking lot at 1140 Grand Ave. in South Hempstead.

The identity has been released of a woman who was found dead outside of a Long Island store in a case police are now calling a homicide.

Officers responded to a call for a female lying on the ground next to a dumpster in the rear of Advanced Auto Parts in South Hempstead, located at 1140 Grand Ave., on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 7:40 a.m.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. 

She was transported to the Nassau County Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination. 

Late Thursday afternoon, Feb. 16, police identified her as Rebecca Carlson, age 39, of Hempstead.

"Homicide detectives report upon further examination by the Nassau County Medical Examiners Office it was determined that the death above is a homicide," police said in a statement.

Detectives request anyone with information on the incident contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. 

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

