Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: New Storm System On Track For Region: Here's What's Coming
Police & Fire

39-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Parking Lot Outside South Hempstead Store

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The parking lot at 1140 Grand Ave. in South Hempstead.
The parking lot at 1140 Grand Ave. in South Hempstead. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Max Fleischmann on Unsplash

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead outside of a Long Island store.

Officers responded to a call for a female lying on the ground next to a dumpster in the rear of Advanced Auto Parts in South Hempstead, located at 1140 Grand Ave., on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 7:40 a.m.

The woman, whose last known address was in Hempstead, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released.

The victim was transported to the Nassau County Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination. 

Detectives request anyone with information on the incident contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. 

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.