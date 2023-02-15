39-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Parking Lot Outside South Hempstead Store

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead outside of a Long Island store.

Officers responded to a call for a female lying on the ground next to a dumpster in the rear of Advanced Auto Parts in South Hempstead, located at 1140 Grand Ave., on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 7:40 a.m.

The woman, whose last known address was in Hempstead, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released.

The victim was transported to the Nassau County Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination.

Detectives request anyone with information on the incident contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.