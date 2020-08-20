ID Released For Man Found Shot, Killed Outside Long Island Apartment Complex

Police have released the identity of a man who was found shot to death outside a Long Island apartment complex overnight, police said.

Suffolk County Police officers were dispatched shortly after 3 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20 to Maple Avenue in Patchogue, where there was a report of and an injured man down in the street outside the Maple Tree Apartment complex.

Upon arrival, 52-year-old Hempstead resident Earle Foster was found dead in the courtyard from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Homicide detectives at (631) 852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

