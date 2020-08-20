Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice
Nassau Daily Voice

ID Released For Man Found Shot, Killed Outside Long Island Apartment Complex

Zak Failla
A man was found shot and killed on Maple Avenue in Patchogue
A man was found shot and killed on Maple Avenue in Patchogue Photo Credit: Google Maps

Police have released the identity of a man who was found shot to death outside a Long Island apartment complex overnight, police said.

Suffolk County Police officers were dispatched shortly after 3 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20 to Maple Avenue in Patchogue, where there was a report of and an injured man down in the street outside the Maple Tree Apartment complex.

Upon arrival, 52-year-old Hempstead resident Earle Foster was found dead in the courtyard from an apparent gunshot wound, police said. 

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Homicide detectives at (631) 852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

