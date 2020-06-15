Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

ID Released For Man Found Dead At Long Island Home

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
1211 Udall Road in Baywood.
1211 Udall Road in Baywood. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The identity of a man found dead in the backyard of a Long Island home has been released.

An individual went to check on the house in Baywood, located at 1211 Udall Road, and discovered the adult man dead in the backyard at about 10:23 a.m., Sunday, June 14, Suffolk County Police said.

The man, now identified as 36-year-old Wayne Cherry, of Brentwood, suffered a wound to his head. 

The exact cause of death, which appears criminal, will be determined by the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner, police said.

Detectives request anyone with information on this incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

