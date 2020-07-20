Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau
Humpback Whale Washes Up On Long Island Shore

A humpback whale was found washed up on a Long Island shore. Photo Credit: Atlantic Marine Conservation Society

A massive humpback whale washed up on a Long Island shore over the weekend.

The carcass of the 27-foot female whale was found near Montauk at approximately 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, officials said.

The latest sighting is the seventh stranding of a whale off a Long Island shore this year, and 52nd since 2017.

According to the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society, the whale has been tagged, and no necropsy examination has taken place.

“Due to ocean conditions and location, towing the whale would be a lengthy and difficult process,” they said. “A location tag has been placed on the carcass and the team will track its movements.

“A necropsy examination is not planned at this time, but we will keep you posted with updates when they become available.”

Boaters have been asked to be on the lookout for the whale and to share sightings with the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society by calling (631) 369-9829. 

