Human Remains Found In Marsh On Long Island

Police on Long Island are attempting to identify skeletal remains that were found in Suffolk County. Photo Credit: Pixabay/fsHH

Human remains have been found in a Long Island marsh, prompting a police investigation.

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating after a human skeleton was found in a marsh area in Mastic Beach at approximately 1:35 p.m. on Sunday, May 2.

Police said that officers from the Seventh Precinct responded to a 911 call after a body was found by a cleaning crew near Washington Drive in Mastic Beach on Sunday afternoon.

Upon arrival, the officers found skeletal remains in the marsh.

The officers proceeded to take the remains to the Suffolk County Medical Examiner who will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death and to identify the remains. The investigation is ongoing. Check Daily Voice for updates as new information is released.

