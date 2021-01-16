High-End Jewelry Thief Nabbed On Long Island, Police Say

A Long Island man has been arrested for allegedly ripping off more than $100,000 in jewelry from homes where he worked.

Town of East Hampton Police detectives announce the arrest of an East Quogue man on Wednesday, Jan. 13, in connection with multiple thefts of high-end jewelry from homes while he worked as an HVAC technician, said Capt. Chris Anderson.

Christopher G. Fitzgerald, 39, stole in excess of $100,000 in jewelry from five different homeowners where he had worked in East Hampton between April and December 2020. Anderson said.

Many of the stolen pieces were sold at a fraction of their value at pawn shops, he added.

Fitzgerald was arrested by detectives in Wainscott and charged with five counts of Grand Larceny Third Degree.

He is being held pending arraignment at East Hampton Justice Court on Thursday, Jan. 14.

Detectives are working closely with the Southampton Town, Sag Harbor Village, and Suffolk County police departments and ask that anyone with information contact the East Hampton Town Police at 631-537-7575.

