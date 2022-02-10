Head-On Long Island Crash Kills One

A Long Island man was killed in a two-vehicle head-on crash after losing control of his truck and hitting another vehicle head-on.

It took place around 6:30 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 10 in Southampton, on County Road 104 near Pleasure Drive.

According to Lt. Susan Ralph of the Southampton Police, Oniel-Alcides Aguilar-Guillen, age 30, of Riverhead was driving southbound on 104 when he lost control of his 2008 Toyota Tundra and crossed into the northbound lane of traffic, striking a 2018 Ford pickup truck head-on driven by Michael Algozzino, age 62, of East Quogue, Ralph said.

Aguilar-Guillen was pronounced dead at the scene and Algozzino was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, Ralph said.

Southampton Town Detectives responded to conduct the investigation into the accident.

Detectives are looking for anyone who has information to contact Southampton Town Police Detective Division at 631-702-2230.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.