Head-On Crash Sends Tractor-Trailer Into 13 Parked Vehicles On Long Island

A multi-vehicle crash caused a tractor-trailer to smash into 13 vehicles in a Long Island parking lot.

The crash took place around 1 p.m., Monday, Nov. 9, on Montauk Highway in Bridgehampton, said Southampton Police Lt. Susan Ralph.

Shahab Fadavi-Akhavan, 27, of Sagaponack, was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse eastbound on Montauk Highway by Corrigan's Automotive when a vehicle not involved in the crash stopped short, causing Fadavi-Akhavan to also stop short, police said.

The vehicle immediately behind Fadavi-Akhavan, a 2020 Toyota Tundra, driven by Edwin Cardona-Solis, 34, of Riverhead was unable to stop in time striking Fadavi-Akhavan in the back end and pushed him into oncoming westbound traffic, Ralph said.

As the car crossed over into oncoming traffic, a 1983 tractor-trailer belonging to Long Island Crane, driven by Ernest Dimatteo, 30, of North Babylon was unable to avoid the head-on crash with Fadavi-Akhavan, police said.

After the tractor-trailer and Traverse collided the tractor-trailer left the roadway striking approximately 13 vehicles in the Corrigan parking lot, Ralph said.

Fadavi-Akhavan suffered only minor injuries and was taken to Southampton Hospital via Bridgehampton Ambulance.

