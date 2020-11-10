Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Return to your home site

Menu

Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Nearby Towns

  • Suffolk
    serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Breaking News: Ex-Pharmaceutical Company CFO From Nassau County Admits To Insider Trading
Police & Fire

Head-On Crash Sends Tractor-Trailer Into 13 Parked Vehicles On Long Island

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A tractor-trailer smashed into 13 vehicles at Corrigan's Automotive in Bridgehampton following a multiple-vehicle crash.
A tractor-trailer smashed into 13 vehicles at Corrigan's Automotive in Bridgehampton following a multiple-vehicle crash. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A multi-vehicle crash caused a tractor-trailer to smash into 13 vehicles in a Long Island parking lot.

The crash took place around 1 p.m., Monday, Nov. 9, on Montauk Highway in Bridgehampton, said Southampton Police Lt. Susan Ralph.

Shahab Fadavi-Akhavan, 27, of Sagaponack, was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Traverse eastbound on Montauk Highway by Corrigan's Automotive when a vehicle not involved in the crash stopped short, causing Fadavi-Akhavan to also stop short, police said.

The vehicle immediately behind Fadavi-Akhavan, a 2020 Toyota Tundra, driven by Edwin Cardona-Solis, 34, of Riverhead was unable to stop in time striking Fadavi-Akhavan in the back end and pushed him into oncoming westbound traffic, Ralph said.

As the car crossed over into oncoming traffic, a 1983  tractor-trailer belonging to Long Island Crane, driven by Ernest Dimatteo, 30, of North Babylon was unable to avoid the head-on crash with Fadavi-Akhavan, police said.

After the tractor-trailer and Traverse collided the tractor-trailer left the roadway striking approximately 13 vehicles in the Corrigan parking lot, Ralph said.

Fadavi-Akhavan suffered only minor injuries and was taken to Southampton Hospital via Bridgehampton Ambulance.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Nassau Daily Voice!

Serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.