Freeport Man Drove Drunk With Two Kids In Car In Massapequa Park, Police Say

A Long Island man is facing multiple charges after police say he drove drunk with two children in the car on a busy roadway overnight.

An officer on patrol observed a 2006 Lexus traveling westbound on Sunrise Highway with a defective headlight at around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, June 26 in Massapequa Park, Nassau County Police said.

The officer activated his emergency lights and conducted a vehicle and traffic law stop at the intersection of Sunrise Highway and Manhattan Avenue.

An investigation revealed that Alexander Umanzor, age 37, of Freeport, was operating his vehicle under the influence of an alcoholic beverage, police said.

The defendant was placed into custody without incident, police said.

The vehicle’s passengers included a 51-year-old man, a 49-year-old woman, a 14-year-old boy, and a 12-year-old-girl, according to police.

The children were released into the custody of a relative, police said.

Umanzor has been charged with:

Two counts of driving while intoxicated,

Two counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated (Leandra’s Law),

Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child,

Multiple vehicle traffic infractions.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead.

