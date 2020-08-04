Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Four Long Island Store Clerks Nabbed For Selling E-Liquid Nicotine To Minors

Zak Failla
Juul pods
Juul pods Photo Credit: FLICKR vaping360.com/juul/juul-vapor-review/

Several Long Island store clerks are facing charges for selling e-liquid nicotine to minors during an undercover sting operation.

Suffolk County Police investigators arrested four clerks on Thursday, July 30 who sold JUULpods to minors at businesses in Mount Sinai, Medford, and Centereach.

The undercover operation came following a string of complaints from the community regarding the sale of nicotine products to underage buyers.

In total, five businesses were checked for compliance between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. during the night of the operation.

Clerks arrested and charged with unlawfully dealing with a child for selling to minors:

  • Nalin Kaushik, 22, who works at Barcode Hookah and Smoke Shop on Route 25A in Mount Sinai;
  • Dylan Kincel, 19, who works at Vapor Nation on Route 25A in Mount Sinai;
  • Anthony Mazza, 21, who works at Hookah City on Route 112 in Medford;
  • Mario Hawk, 24, who works at Hemp Clouds on Middle County Road in Centereach.

Following their arrests, all four have been released and are scheduled to appear in First District Court in Central Islip later this year.

