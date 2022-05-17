Firefighter Injured In Elmont Blaze Caused By Lighting Strike

A firefighter suffered injuries battling a blaze that broke out in a Long Island home that was tied to a nearby lightning strike, police said.

In Elmont, first responders were met with thick smoke coming from a second-story window from a Circle Drive West home at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Monday, May 16, according to authorities.

Upon arrival, officers met with three victims - ages 65, 61, and 22 - who were residents of the home that were displaced by the fire, Nassau County Police said.

The Elmont, Valley Stream, and South Floral Park fire departments deployed nearly four dozen firefighters who were able to quickly knock down the flames and contain the fire.

Investigators said that the Circle Drive West property sustained moderate damage in the process and the three residents were displaced from the home.

While combating the flames, one firefighter suffered from blurred vision and was treated at the scene for debris in his eyes.

No other injuries were reported.

The fire is deemed non-suspicious and possibly related to a nearby lightning strike, investigators noted. The house was not directly struck.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.