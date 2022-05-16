Lightning Strike Causes House Fire In Elmont

A bolt of lightning that struck a Long Island home led to a house fire that was quickly knocked down by fire crews, officials announced.

First responders in Elmont received an alert of a house “struck by lightning” on Monday, May 16, causing a fire on the second floor of a Circle Drive West property.

The fire was reported at approximately 4:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, first responders were met by smoke billowing out of windows on the second floor of the home, and crews were able to knock down the flames and declare the fire under control within an hour, shortly before 5 p.m. on Monday.

No injuries were initially reported. Video of the fire posted by the Elmont Fire Department on social media can be seen here.

