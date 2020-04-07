Father, 3-Year-Old Son Seriously Injured In Incident At Long Island Bakery

A 3-year-old and his father were seriously injured in an incident at a Long Island bakery.

The incident happened Friday, July 3 at about 9:45 p.m. in Holbrook.

Donaldo Almendarez, 50, of Hempstead, an employee at JP Wholesale Baking, located at 331 Dante Court, was at work when his wife, daughter and 3-year-old son, Thiago Almendarez, arrived for a visit, Suffolk County Police said.

Thiago Almendarez reached into a bagel-making machine, causing severe damage to his left hand, police said.

Donaldo Almendarez then severed the tip of one of his fingers while examining the machine shortly afterward.

Thiago Almendarez, of Hempstead, was transported via Holbrook Fire Department Rescue ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Donaldo Almendarez was transported to the same hospital in a private vehicle for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.