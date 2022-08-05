Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice
Police & Fire

East Meadow Man Nabbed Breaking 25 Car Windows With A Brick, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Tejinder Singh
Tejinder Singh Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash/Nassau County Police

A Long Island man was busted by police for allegedly breaking windows on some 25 vehicles with a brick.

The incident took place at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, in East Meadow.

According to detectives, officers responded to a 911 call for a man throwing a brick through car windows on East Meadow Avenue, said the Nassau County Police.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man walking northbound on East Meadow Avenue throwing an object at numerous car windows, police said.

Officers stopped the man, identified as Tejinder Singh, age 28, a short time later in the vicinity of Cambridge Street and Prospect Avenue and arrested him without incident, police said.

During the investigation, it was determined that Singh was responsible for damaging 25 vehicles, police said.

It was revealed that Singh was responsible for a similar incident on Monday, Aug. 1, and Tuesday, Aug. 2, where a single vehicle was damaged each day, police added.

He was charged with 27 counts of criminal mischief and will be arraigned on Friday, Aug. 5.

