Duo Nabbed After Shooting At Parking Lot Of Westbury Buffalo Wild Wings

Two suspects are facing attempted murder charges for their alleged roles in a shooting that left a man and woman hospitalized on Long Island, police said.

Police responded to the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings on Merrick Avenue in Westbury shortly before 3:45 a.m. on Friday, April 22, where there was a reported shooting.

According to police, upon arrival, detectives found a 26-year-old man and 22-year-old woman who had suffered gunshot wounds to the leg.

The investigation led police to identify Bellerose resident Jordan Ayala, age 26, as a suspect, and he was arrested on Saturday, April 30.

Police said that on Saturday, May 7, a second shooting suspect, Long Beach resident Nharon Hicks, age 33, turned himself in at the Nassau County Police Department Third Precinct.

Both Hicks and Ayala were charged with:

Two counts of attempted murder;

Two counts of assault;

Criminal possession of a weapon.

Both have been arraigned and are scheduled to appear in First District Court in Hempstead at a later date.

