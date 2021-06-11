Contact Us
Duo Charged In Connection With Long Island Shooting

Kathy Reakes
Suffolk County police have released the identity of two men charged with assault in connection with a shooting in Mastic Beach.
Police have released the identities of two men charged in connection with a Long Island shooting.

John Argueta, age 29, was arrested on Tuesday, June 8, and Junior Argueta, age 18, both of Brentwood, was arrested on Friday, June 10, by Suffolk County Police in connection with the shooting which took place in Mastic Beach on Thursday, June 3.

On the night of the shooting, a man was hit in the leg by a gunshot outside of a home on Parkwood Drive at about 7:42 p.m., police said.

The victim was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

John Argueta was arrested after he was involved in a motor vehicle crash when a Seventh Precinct officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop of his vehicle at Mastic Beach Road and Mastic Road in Mastic Beach, police said.

John Argueta, the driver of the vehicle fled from the officer and was involved in a crash with another vehicle at the intersection of Moriches Middle Island Road and William Floyd Parkway in Shirley at approximately 7:50 p.m. No one was seriously injured.

John Argueta was charged with the unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a vehicle, reckless driving, and endangering the welfare of a child.

One of the passengers in his vehicle, Junior Argueta was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm. He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

No one was seriously injured in the crash, according to police.

Following an investigation, both were charged with assault in connection with the shooting. 

