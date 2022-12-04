Duo Charged After Loaded Handgun, Heroin, Crack Cocaine Recovered During Inwood Traffic Stop

A man and a woman were charged after police reported recovering drugs and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop on Long Island.

The traffic stop happened at about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, in Inwood, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Officers saw a 2012 Ford that was traveling east on Burnside Avenue near Doughty Boulevard change lanes without signaling, NCPD reported.

Police pulled the vehicle over and recovered the handgun, 19 glassine envelopes containing a substance believed to be heroin, and seven caps believed to contain crack cocaine, authorities said.

The driver, identified as 32-year-old Jelvin Hazelwood, of Far Rockaway, and 29-year-old Jennifer Wade, of the Bronx, were arrested without incident, NCPD reported.

Police said Hazelwood and Wade were each charged with:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Thrid-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

They are scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday, Dec. 4, authorities said.

