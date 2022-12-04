Contact Us
Breaking News: 2 Drivers Charged With DWI In Separate Long Island Incidents On Same Night
Police & Fire

Duo Charged After Loaded Handgun, Heroin, Crack Cocaine Recovered During Inwood Traffic Stop

Nicole Valinote
Nicole Valinote
Jelvin Hazelwood and Jennifer Wade Jelvin Hazelwood and Jennifer Wade
Jelvin Hazelwood and Jennifer Wade Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department
Police reported recovering a loaded handgun during a traffic stop in Inwood. Police reported recovering a loaded handgun during a traffic stop in Inwood.
Police reported recovering a loaded handgun during a traffic stop in Inwood. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police Department

A man and a woman were charged after police reported recovering drugs and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop on Long Island.

The traffic stop happened at about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, in Inwood, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Officers saw a 2012 Ford that was traveling east on Burnside Avenue near Doughty Boulevard change lanes without signaling, NCPD reported.

Police pulled the vehicle over and recovered the handgun, 19 glassine envelopes containing a substance believed to be heroin, and seven caps believed to contain crack cocaine, authorities said.

The driver, identified as 32-year-old Jelvin Hazelwood, of Far Rockaway, and 29-year-old Jennifer Wade, of the Bronx, were arrested without incident, NCPD reported.

Police said Hazelwood and Wade were each charged with:

  • Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon 
  • Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon
  • Thrid-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance 
  • Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

They are scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday, Dec. 4, authorities said.

