Drunk Driver In Crash Killing LI Mom, Daughter Was Speeding With Kids In Car, Police Say

A Long Island community is mourning the loss of a mother and her daughter who were killed in a crash near John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The victims, 31-year-old Diana Granobles and her 10-year-old daughter Isabella Granobles of Copiague, were killed when an alleged drunk driver was driving at a high rate of speed and slammed into their vehicle on Saturday, July 24.

According to the New York City Police, Tyrone Absolam, age 42, was driving with two kids when he t-boned the Granobles's car.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the mother and daughter unconscious and unresponsive inside a 2020 Chevy with severe trauma to their bodies.

In addition, officers found four occupants inside a 2018 Nissan Altima; a 42-year-old male operator, a 38-year-old female front passenger, a 12-year-old male, and 16-year-old female rear passengers.

EMS responded to the scene and transported the mother and daughter to Jamaica Hospital where they were both pronounced dead, the NYPD said.

Absolam, who was in serious condition, and the 38-year-old female in critical condition were also transported by EMS to Jamaica Hospital.

The 12-year-old male and 16-year-old female passengers were transported by EMS to Long Island Jewish Cohen Children's Medical Center, both in serious but stable condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Absolam was driving at a high rate of speed westbound on Rockaway Boulevard when he collided with the 2020 Chevy which was driving eastbound on Rockaway Boulevard making a left turn onto northbound Guy R Brewer Boulevard.

Absolam was arrested and charged with

Manslaughter

Vehicular manslaughter

Criminally negligent homicide

Assault

Driving while intoxicated

Family members told CBS 2 that Diana Granobles' husband, Lorenzano Granobles was about three blocks away at work, waiting to be picked up when he noticed on an app to track his family were at the scene of the crash site and walked to the scene where he witnessed the carnage of the crash.

Javier Granobles, Diana's husband’s cousin and Isabella’s godfather, told CBS 2 that his cousin called him: “He was hysterical ’cause he had saw the car and the condition it was,” he said.

He then gave them the devasting news.

Kassandra Granobles said on a GoFundMe page to raise money to cover funeral expenses said: "This family is the epitome of the "American Dream" as they worked their tails off to do right by their 3 children."

Absolam is being held for arraignment and faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

