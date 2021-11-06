Driver Injured After Shooting Leads To Crash At Long Island Intersection

An investigation is underway after a man was shot in broad daylight leading to a crash at a Long Island intersection.

It happened on Friday, Nov. 5 at 11:10 a.m. in North Amityville.

A 21-year-old man was driving a 2019 Nissan Altima eastbound on Brefni Street when he was shot by an occupant of another vehicle at the intersection of Geraldine Avenue, Suffolk County Police said.

The Altima then crashed into a fence. The victim was transported in a private vehicle to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking for the occupant or occupants of the other vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.