COVID-19: Man Wanted For Stealing $270 Worth Of Lottery Tickets From Long Island Gas Station

An alert has been issued by police investigators on Long Island who are attempting to identify and locate a man who stole hundreds of dollars worth of lottery scratchers from a gas station.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers released a photo of a man who allegedly stole lottery tickets from Sunoco on Middle Country Road in Smithtown on Sunday, May 17.

Police said that the tickets had an estimated value of approximately $270.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or his whereabouts has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section investigators by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting a tip online through the department’s app.

