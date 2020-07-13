Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay

COVID-19: Man Wanted For Stealing $270 Worth Of Lottery Tickets From Long Island Gas Station

Zak Failla
A man allegedly stole lottery tickets from Sunoco in Smithtown.
A man allegedly stole lottery tickets from Sunoco in Smithtown. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Crime Stoppers

An alert has been issued by police investigators on Long Island who are attempting to identify and locate a man who stole hundreds of dollars worth of lottery scratchers from a gas station.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers released a photo of a man who allegedly stole lottery tickets from Sunoco on Middle Country Road in Smithtown on Sunday, May 17.

Police said that the tickets had an estimated value of approximately $270.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or his whereabouts has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section investigators by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or submitting a tip online through the department’s app.

