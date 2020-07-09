COVID-19: Man Asked To Wear Mask Assaults Woman At Long Island Bus Stop, Police Say

A man punched a woman at a Long Island bus stop after she asked him to wear a protective mask while riding the bus, police said.

Southampton Town Police received an emergency call at approximately 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, July 9 from a woman who was assaulted at the bus stop at the traffic circle on Peconic Avenue.

Police said that upon arrival, responding officers found a 46-year-old woman who had a laceration to her head from the assault.

According to police, the woman had been riding a Suffolk County Transit bus when she asked a man - later identified as Riverhead resident Ernest Ryshaun Clay - to put on a protective mask while riding the bus.

The two engaged in a verbal altercation, police said, and when both got off the bus in Southampton, he allegedly punched her, causing the laceration.

Clay, 43, was identified and taken into custody, while his victim was treated by members of the Flanders Volunteer Ambulance Corp.

Clay was transported to Southampton Police Headquarters, where he was charged with third-degree assault. No return court date has been announced.

