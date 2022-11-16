Contact Us
Can You Spot The Fake? Wanted Man Busted In Woodmere With 2 Real Guns, 1 Phony, Police Say

Michael Mashburn
A 25-year-old wanted man is facing additional charges after a traffic stop on Long Island turned up three guns, two of them real, police said.
A 25-year-old wanted man is facing additional charges after a traffic stop on Long Island turned up three guns, two of them real, authorities said.

Rahson Dickerson, of the Bronx, was arrested at around 7 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, in Woodmere after Nassau County Police were called to assist the NYPD with a traffic stop near West Broadway and Eastwood Road.

Inside Dickerson’s car, officers found two handguns and one imitation gun, according to police.

Dickerson was arrested without incident on two counts of criminal possession of a firearm and three counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

At the time of his arrest, police said he had two open warrants, one for second-degree robbery and another for criminal possession of a weapon.

Dickerson was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday, Nov. 17, at First District Court in Hempstead. 

