Business Burglaries: Police Investigating Pair Of Overnight Incidents In Bethpage, Farmingdale

Best Image Hair Salon at 505 Stewart Ave. in Bethpage. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating separate burglaries at Long Island businesses.

Officers responded to Best Image Hair Salon in Bethpage, located at 505 Stewart Ave., at 4:10 a.m. Saturday, March 18 and found that the rear door was pried open, Nassau County Police said. 

The suspect stole approximately $200 from the register.

A short while later, less than three miles away, officers responded to the Farmingdale Village Laundromat, located at 145 Main St. in Farmingdale at 4:55 a.m. Saturday, and discovered the rear door had been pried open. 

The cash register was smashed and approximately $1,000 was removed from the store.

It's unclear if the incidents are related.

The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information on the incident contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or to call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

