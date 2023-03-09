Assault: Officer Injured During Probation Check Of Uniondale Man, Cops Say

A police officer on Long Island was hospitalized following an assault during a probation visit.

The incident took place in Uniondale around 8:45 p.m., Wednesday, March 8 at a home at 602 Liberty St.

According to Nassau County detectives, police responded to assist Nassau County Probation with an investigation. Upon arrival, officers were informed that Carlos Y. Medrano, age 27, fled from officers while they were attempting to conduct a probation visit.

A brief foot pursuit ensued and Medrano was placed under arrest a short time later.

During the arrest, a probation officer suffered injuries to his hands and legs. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation, police said.

During an investigation, officers recovered a white substance believed to be cocaine that Medrano attempted to discard during the foot pursuit, police said.

Medrano was charged with:

Assault

Obstructing governmental administration

Criminal possession of a controlled substance

Tampering with physical evidence

Disorderly conduct.

He will be arraigned on Thursday, March 9, at First District Court, Hempstead.

