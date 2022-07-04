Alert Issued For Missing Hempstead Mom, 1-Year-Old Baby

Police are searching for a missing Long Island mother and her 1-year-old son.

The toddler, Diego Sierra-Flores, of Hempstead, was last seen at his home on Friday, April 1 around 5:30 a.m., said the Nassau County Police.

The child is believed to be with his mother, Yansis Sierra-Mejia, age 25, address unknown, who may have taken the child to Virginia, police said.

Diego is described as being 2-feet tall, and 25 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

Sierra-Mejia is described as being 5-foot-4, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes with an unknown clothing description.

Detectives request anyone with information to call the Nassau County Police Department Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or 911.

To share this story, click on the Facebook icon below.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.