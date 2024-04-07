Woman Killed After House Fire Breaks Out In Wantagh

The blaze broke out just before 8 p.m. Saturday, April 6 in Wantagh.

Upon arrival at the home on Stanford Court, responders observed a working house fire.

The woman was removed from the residence and transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 9:12 p.m. by hospital staff. Her identity and age have not yet been released.

Firefighters from the following departments responded and put out the blaze:

Wantagh Fire Department,

North Bellmore Fire Department,

Seaford Fire Department,

Bethpage Fire Department.

Nassau County Police Homicide Detectives, Arson/Bomb Detectives, and Fire Marshals were on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

