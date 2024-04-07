Fair 45°

Woman Killed After House Fire Breaks Out In Wantagh

A woman died after an overnight Long Island house fire.

The blaze broke out just before 8 p.m. Saturday, April 6 in Wantagh.

Upon arrival at the home on Stanford Court, responders observed a working house fire. 

The woman was removed from the residence and transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 9:12 p.m. by hospital staff. Her identity and age have not yet been released.

Firefighters from the following departments responded and put out the blaze:

  • Wantagh Fire Department, 
  • North Bellmore Fire Department, 
  • Seaford Fire Department,
  • Bethpage Fire Department.

Nassau County Police Homicide Detectives, Arson/Bomb Detectives, and Fire Marshals were on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

