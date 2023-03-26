4 Nabbed Selling Tobacco, Alcohol To Minors In Nassau County, Police Say

Four Long Island men were arrested for allegedly selling alcohol and tobacco products to minors during an undercover operation.

The operation dubbed "Project 21," initiative took place in Nassau County on Thursday, March 23.

According to officers, the Problem Oriented Policing Unit with the assistance of underage agents, the following people were arrested and charged with unlawfully dealing with a child and sale of age-restricted products to a minor:

Jeffrey A Frattini-Cox, age 34, Hicksville, sold alcohol and tobacco products to a minor at 1 Smoke Shop at 3275 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown.

Babar Hafeez, age 46, of North Bellmore, sold alcohol and tobacco products to a minor at the LI Deli and Grocery at 151 Levittown Parkway, Hicksville.

Sachin Sachin, age 23, of Levittown sold alcohol and tobacco products to a minor at Turnpike Mart Ultra Fuel at 3300 Hempstead Turnpike, Levittown.

Kevan Patel, age 23, of Levittown sold alcohol and tobacco products to a minor at Evolve Smoke Shop at 611 Main Street, Farmingdale.

All were issued appearance tickets and are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, April 12, in Hempstead.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.