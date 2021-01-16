33-Year-Old Killed In Two-Vehicle Long Island Crash

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Long Island.

On Friday, Jan. 15, at approximately 9:40 p.m., there was a call for a motor vehicle collision on the Sagtikos Parkway southbound approximately a half-mile north of the Southern Parkway in the town of Islip in Suffolk County, New York State Police said.

Darius Eley, age 21, of Islip, was traveling southbound, in the right lane, on the Sagtikos Parkway when his vehicle, a 2010 Nissan Altima, was struck by a 1995 Nissan 240SX driven by Jaime Coriano, age 33, of East Patchogue, state police said.

The collision caused both vehicles to leave the roadway and crash into the trees on the right shoulder.

Coriano suffered serious injuries and was transported to South Shore University Hospital where he died of his injuries. Eley was transported to South Shore University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision is still under investigation and the State Police is asking for anyone with any information to call 631-756-3300.

