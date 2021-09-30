Contact Us
22-Year-Old Charged With Felony Gun Possession After Police Investigation On Long Island

Nicole Valinote
Photo Credit: New York State Police

A 22-year-old is facing a felony charge after police said he was found in possession of a loaded handgun without a necessary permit on Long Island.

State Police responded to a tractor-trailer on the shoulder of the Sagtikos Parkway southbound at about 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Police said the vehicle was north of Exit S4 in the Suffolk County Town of Islip.

The driver, Rafael Velasquez, of Texas, was found in possession of the handgun without a New York pistol permit, police reported. 

He was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, State Police said.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

The Suffolk County Police Department assisted with the investigation.

