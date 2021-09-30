22-Year-Old Charged With Felony Gun Possession After Police Investigation On Long Island

A 22-year-old is facing a felony charge after police said he was found in possession of a loaded handgun without a necessary permit on Long Island.

State Police responded to a tractor-trailer on the shoulder of the Sagtikos Parkway southbound at about 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Police said the vehicle was north of Exit S4 in the Suffolk County Town of Islip.

The driver, Rafael Velasquez, of Texas, was found in possession of the handgun without a New York pistol permit, police reported.

He was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, State Police said.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

The Suffolk County Police Department assisted with the investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.