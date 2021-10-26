Contact Us
2-Year-Old Killed, Mother Seriously Injured In Long Island Crash

Joe Lombardi
The area on Medford Avenue in Patchogue where the crash happened.
The area on Medford Avenue in Patchogue where the crash happened.

An investigation is underway after a 2-year-old was killed and her mother seriously injured in a Long Island crash.

It happened just after 6:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25 in Patchogue.

Vilma Graciela Maurad Centeno, age 21, of Patchogue, was pushing her daughter Nataly Brito Maurad in a stroller westbound across Medford Avenue, when they were struck by a northbound 2005 Ford pickup in front of 192 Medford Ave., Suffolk County Police said.

Both victims were transported to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue, where the 2-year-old was pronounced dead, said police.

Maurad Centeno was then transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries., according to police.

The driver of the Ford, a 62-year-old Holtsville man, was not injured.

The Ford was impounded for a safety check. 

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

