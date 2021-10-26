2-Year-Old Killed, Mother Seriously Injured In Long Island Crash

An investigation is underway after a 2-year-old was killed and her mother seriously injured in a Long Island crash.

It happened just after 6:15 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25 in Patchogue.

Vilma Graciela Maurad Centeno, age 21, of Patchogue, was pushing her daughter Nataly Brito Maurad in a stroller westbound across Medford Avenue, when they were struck by a northbound 2005 Ford pickup in front of 192 Medford Ave., Suffolk County Police said.

Both victims were transported to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue, where the 2-year-old was pronounced dead, said police.

Maurad Centeno was then transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries., according to police.

The driver of the Ford, a 62-year-old Holtsville man, was not injured.

The Ford was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

