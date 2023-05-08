‘Outpouring Of Love, Support’ Shown For Roslyn Teen Victim Of Double-Fatal Drunk Driving Crash

Ethan Falkowitz was one of two 14-year-old Roslyn boys who suffered fatal injuries following a drunk-driving crash on the night of Wednesday, May 3.

Falkowitz, Drew Hassenbein, and two other boys were riding northbound on Route 106 in Jericho when 34-year-old Amandeep Singh, also of Roslyn, drove the wrong way and collided with the boys’ vehicle in what police say was a drunk driving incident.

Falkowitz and Hassenbein, both varsity tennis stars at age 14, were killed in the crash.

In the wake of the tragedy, the Falkowitz family set up a fundraiser “to benefit charities Ethan was passionate about.”

“Ethan cared so much about helping others,” the family wrote in the GoFundMe description. “So to continue his legacy, we’re starting a GoFundMe to benefit all the causes Ethan cared so much about.”

In the 18 hours since the fundraiser was launched, the Falkowitz’s have raised over $120,000 of their $200,000 goal, bringing together donations from over 500 community members who are shocked by the “senseless tragedy.”

“Our family has been speechless & paralyzed thinking of you all. You are the pinnacle of the most beautiful family and we cannot imagine the devastation of your loss,” wrote donor Jen Steinberg.

“The amount of love, healing, and peace we are sending to you all is endless. With every bit of our heart may it help to heal the smallest piece of yours.”

Fellow donor Samantha Nasello echoed, “Our family has been heartbroken by your loss. May you be surrounded by love and support during this time and may his memory forever be a blessing.”

According to a Facebook post by Sportime Rosyln, Falkowitz and Hassenbein were best friends who began playing tennis together at the ages of 5 and 6. By the time they reached 14, the post said, the boys were “two of the top players on Roslyn’s High School’s varsity tennis team, the top team on Long Island.”

The GoFundMe description has not yet been updated with which charities the family will choose to donate to in honor of their late son.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

This continued to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.