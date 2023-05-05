14-Year-Olds Killed In Wrong-Way Jericho Crash Were Young Tennis Stars From Roslyn

The crash happened around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday, May 3 in Jericho.

A 2019 Dodge Ram operated by a 34-year-old man was traveling southbound on Route 106 (North Broadway) in the northbound lanes and collided with a 2019 Alpha Romero four-door sedan occupied by four teenage boys, Nassau County Police said.

As a result of the collision, two of the boys suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced at the scene.

They've now been identified as Drew Hassenbein and Ethan Falkowitz, eighth-grade students at Roslyn High School.

Sportime Roslyn said in a post on Facebook that the two were two of its most talented players.

"These were extremely special boys who were best friends and who will be missed greatly by our entire community," the post said. "Drew and Ethan started playing here at our club as 5- and 6-year-olds, and they had become (as eighth-graders!) two of the top players on Roslyn’s High School’s varsity tennis team, the top team on Long Island!"

The other boys involved in the crash, ages 16 and 17, were taken to a local hospital and admitted for internal injuries but are currently listed in stable condition.

After the initial collision, the Alpha Romero then additionally struck a 2023 Volvo, occupied by a 49-year-old woman and a 16 -year-old male passenger, police said.

They were treated at the scene for minor injuries and released.

The driver of the 2019 Dodge Ram, Amandeep Singh, of Roslyn, was arrested and transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Singh has been charged with:

Aggravated vehicular homicide,

First-degree vehicular manslaughter

Second-degree manslaughter,

Leaving the scene of an auto accident with a fatality,

DWI

Two counts of second-degree assault.

He was arraigned on Thursday, May 4, at First District Court in Hempstead.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

