Woman Killed, 3 Others Injured In Fatal Syosset Crash

It happened on Thursday, Aug. 31 at approximately 5:23 p.m. in Syosset, according to Nassau County Police.

At the intersection of Split Rock Road and Monfort Place, an 88-year-old woman driving a 2008 Mercury Milan collided with a 2020 Jaguar SUV.

The woman driving the Mercury was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Three other people — a 78-year-old passenger in the Mercury, the 54-year-old Jaguar operator, and her 21-year-old passenger — were taken to area hospitals for treatment of their minor injuries.

Additional details regarding the crash, including the identities of those involved, were not released.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

