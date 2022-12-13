‘We Lost Another Giant’: Retired Fire Chief From Long Beach Dies From 9/11-Tied Illness At 80

Brian O’Flaherty was just yards away from the World Trade Center, working at the New York City Fire Department’s command post inside the Marriott Hotel, when the South Tower collapsed on Sept. 11, 2001, killing hundreds and leaving him seriously injured.

More than two decades later, the retired battalion chief and US Navy veteran from Rockville Centre died Saturday, Dec. 3, at the age of 80, his obituary said.

O’Flaherty's death stemmed from illness contracted from the toxic exposure at Ground Zero, according to the 9/11 Rescue Workers & Friends Forum (RWFF) Facebook page.

Born and raised in Queens, O’Flaherty graduated from Martin Van Buren High School before enlisting in the Navy, where he worked on submarines, his memorial said.

After his military service, he followed in his father’s footsteps and joined the New York City Fire Department (FDNY), beginning his career in Brooklyn at Ladder 105 before being promoted to lieutenant at Ladder 102, according to his obituary.

He later moved to Manhattan and spent 12 years as the captain of Rescue 1 before working as a captain’s representative for the Uniformed Fire Officers Association, his memorial said.

O’Flaherty eventually became battalion chief in the 9th Battalion in midtown and chief of safety before being forced into retirement after 38 years due to the injuries he sustained at the World Trade Center, according to RWFF.

After meeting his wife Karen at the beach in South Hampton, “their shared love of the sun and the water inspired them to move to Long Island to raise their family,” reads his memorial.

Longtime residents of Rockville Centre, the couple later spent their retirement years in Long Beach.

In a Facebook post, retired FDNY firefighter and author Paul Hashagen remembered O’Flaherty as his first captain and someone who was “instrumental” in rebuilding the 43rd Street firehouse after it was destroyed in 1985.

“We lost another giant,” Hashagen said. “He was a great firefighter, an avid sportsman (sailing, hockey, and golf), and a good friend. He will be missed. Godspeed cap!”

In addition to his love of sports, O’Flaherty was an extensive traveler, having taken part in many motorcycle tours, golfing trips, and visits to see friends and loved ones, according to his obituary.

“He especially loved spending time with the grandkids on their visits to ‘Pop’s Beach,’” his memorial said.

O’Flaherty is survived by his wife of 54 years, Karin; four children, Kristin, Kerry, Tara, and Tim; and four grandchildren, Tessa, Theo, Emmy, and Natalie.

A funeral mass was held Friday, Dec. 9, at St. Agnes Cathedral in Rockville Centre.

Relatives said in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in O’Flaherty’s name can be made to the New York Firefighters Burn Center Foundation, Waterfront Warriors, or Fire Family Transport.

