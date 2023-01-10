16-Year-Old Killed In Old Brookville Crash Had 'Passion For Life,' Aspired To Join Air Force

Support is rising for the family of a 16-year-old girl who was killed in a single-vehicle crash near a Long Island intersection that left three other teens hospitalized.

Angelia Dominguez, of Seaford, died Sunday, Jan. 8, from injuries suffered in the crash, which occurred at around 3:30 a.m. in Old Brookville on Chicken Valley Road, according to Nassau County Police.

Investigators said Dominguez was driving a 2008 Nissan westbound on Chicken Valley Road when she lost control and struck a tree near Brookville Lane. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The three other occupants, boys ages 14, 15, and 16 were taken to a hospital for treatment. The 16-year-old was listed in critical condition as of Monday, Jan. 9.

Nassau County Police said the crash is under investigation.

Meanwhile, tributes continue to pour in for Dominguez, a junior at Seaford High School who aspired to join the Air Force after graduating, according to a GoFundMe campaign created to help her family.

As of Monday, the campaign had raised more than $4,400 of its $50,000 goal.

“Angelia was a remarkable young 16-year-old girl,” reads the campaign. “She was kind, compassionate, generous, strong, and brave- she always stood up for those smaller and weaker. She had a passion for life and her smile lit up the room.”

The teen was remembered for her love of volleyball and dancing, and for having “the most infectious laugh.”

“Being in the presence of Angie, as she was affectionately called, you would often find yourself dancing and laughing along with her,” the campaign said.

Karen McNally, a teacher at Island Trees Memorial Middle School in Levittown, described Dominguez as a “kind-hearted and generous student to all” in a post on her online memorial wall.

“She was the type of student that was happy to help out around the classroom and gave smiles away daily. A loving, beautiful soul,” McNally said.

Dominguez is survived by her parents, mother Jenny and stepfather Tom, sister Bella, and brothers William and Thomas, along with many cousins, aunts, and uncles, her GoFundMe said.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at St. James Church in Seaford.

Those interested in supporting the family’s GoFundMe campaign can do so here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.