North Woodmer Man Nabbed For Alleged Child Pornography

North Woodmere resident Steven Weinman, age 60, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 27, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

His arrest was the culmination of an investigation between NCPD and the New York and New Jersey US Fugitive Task Force.

Weinman was taken into custody at his Hillcrest Place home.

He is charged with five counts of possession with the intent to distribute child pornography in the state of Texas.

After his next scheduled court appearance at Hempstead’s First District Court on Wednesday, Feb. 28, police say Weinman will be extradited to Texas to face charges.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Additionally, detectives with the NCPD request anyone who feels they may have been a victim of Weinman to call 911 or the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.

