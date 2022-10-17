Woman Pleads Guilty In Drunk Driving Crash That Killed 29-Year-Old In Hempstead

An admitted drunk driver is facing years in prison for causing a high-speed crash on Long Island that left a 29-year-old man dead.

Tasha Brown, age 29, of Uniondale, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and other charges in Nassau County Court on Friday, Oct. 14, stemming from the May 2021 crash in Hempstead.

Prosecutors said Brown was driving more than 90 miles per hour when she lost control and struck multiple parked cars near Hendrickson Avenue and Front Street at around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 29, 2021.

Nelson Fuentes, of Massapequa, was inside one of the parked cars and suffered serious injuries. He later died at Nassau University Medical Center, according to the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office.

Brown and her three adult passengers were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

At the time of the crash, Brown’s blood alcohol content was .20 percent, more than twice the legal limit to drive, prosecutors said.

“It is because of this defendant’s actions that Nelson Fuentes is dead today," Nassau County DA Anne Donnelly said.

"He was an innocent man in a parked car and was killed as Brown’s vehicle careened down Front Street in Hempstead.

“Mr. Fuentes was only 29-years old, and we stand with his family as they continue to mourn his senseless loss.”

In addition to aggravated vehicular homicide, Brown also pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

She faces between seven and 15 years in prison when she’s sentenced on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Nassau and receive free news updates.