Woman Indicted In Fatal Hempstead Drunk Driving Crash

An allegedly drunk 28-year-old driver who struck multiple parked cars and killed a 29-year-old on Long Island has been indicted on a host of charges for her role in the fatal 2021 crash.

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly announced that Uniondale resident Tasha Brown has been indicted on charges that include aggravated vehicular homicide, for allegedly driving while intoxicated at a high rate of speed and crashing into a parked vehicle in Hempstead.

Specifically, Brown was arraigned on charges that include:

Two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide;

Second-degree manslaughter;

First-degree vehicular manslaughter;

Second-degree vehicular manslaughter;

Aggravated vehicular assault;

First-degree vehicular assault;

Second-degree vehicular assault;

Third-degree assault;

Three counts of second-degree assault;

Aggravated driving while intoxicated;

Two counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol;

Reckless driving;

Reckless endangerment.

Brown pleaded not guilty to the charges.

According to the indictment, shortly after 4:30 a.m. on May 29, 2021, Brown was driving a 2016 Toyota Corolla with three passengers west on Front Street at the intersection of Hendrickson Avenue in Hempstead.

It is alleged that she veered off the roadway and struck several parked cars traveling at a speed of more than 90 mph. One of those parked cars, a 2010 Toyota Corolla, was occupied by 29-year-old Massapequa resident Nelson Fuentes.

Donnelly said that Fuentes suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash, and Brown and her passengers were all injured in the crash.

All were taken to the Nassau University Medical Center for treatment of their injuries. Fuentes was pronounced dead at the hospital at 5:26 a.m. on the morning of the crash while the others were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

“(Brown) was allegedly so intoxicated that she was unable to keep her vehicle on the road, veering and crashing into multiple parked cars at more than 90 mph, including one occupied by 29-year-old Nelson Fuentes who was tragically killed as a result of the collision,” Donnelly stated.

“Brown’s passengers also sustained serious injuries in the crash and thankfully recovered,” she continued.

“Anyone can become a victim of drunk driving. It is imperative that we aggressively prosecute these cases to keep our roadways safe. Our thoughts remain with the victim’s family at this time.”

Donnelly said that bail was continued at a $100,000 bond and $50,000 cash. If convicted, Brown faces up to 25 years in prison. She is scheduled to return to court on Tuesday, May 10.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.