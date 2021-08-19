Two Alleged Drug Dealers Nabbed In Connection To Fatal Long Island Overdoses

A pair of alleged drug dealers have been charged in connection to a string of fatal Long Island overdoses.

Four overdoses occurred on or about Friday, Aug. 13, in Southold. There are several additional fatal and non-fatal overdoses that occurred on the East End that are still actively under investigation.

Justin Smith, age 46, of Smithtown, was charged with:

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Class B felony;

Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor;

Two counts of second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia

Five counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Lavain Creighton, age 51, of Greenport, has been charged with six counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a Class B felony, including the alleged sale of narcotics that allegedly caused two fatal overdoses.

“This is a major threat to public health and public safety,” Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy D. Sini said. “We want to get the message out that if you have any drugs – particularly powdery substances, whether you think it is heroin, cocaine or fentanyl – get rid of it.

"Especially if you bought narcotics on the East End in the last several weeks, the chances that you bought lethal product is extremely high. I cannot emphasize this enough.

"We are asking the public: If you bought drugs from either of these individuals, please call 631-852-NARC, which is an anonymous tip line. This will help us recover lethal drugs from our community, and protect further people. It can also assist us in our investigation as we look to bring additional charges against these defendants and potentially bring upgraded homicide charges.”

During the investigation, law enforcement agents conducted undercover narcotics purchases from Creighton, the DA. Packaging found at one of the overdose victim’s residences was consistent with the packaging of the narcotics purchased by law enforcement.

Further evidence revealed that Smith was an alleged supplier for Creighton. The investigation into Smith’s role in the alleged sale of the lethal cocaine is ongoing.

Creighton and Smith were arrested on Thursday, Aug. 18.

Smith was arraigned on the charges in Suffolk County District Court and bail was set at $200,000 cash, $500,000 bond, or $2.5 million partially-secured bond.

Creighton was arraigned on the charges in Southold Town Justice Court and was remanded without bail.

