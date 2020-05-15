Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Three Rescued From Sinking Raft On Long Island Sound

Kathy Reakes
Three men in a raft stuck in Long Island Sound were rescued by Suffolk County Police. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

Three men on stuck on a raft which was taking on water were rescued from Long Island Sound.

The incident took place in Suffolk County around 7:30 p.m., Thursday, May 14, when a 911 caller reported three men were fishing and became stranded in a 10-foot inflatable raft that was drifting out to sea approximately one mile north of Sound Beach, said the Suffolk County Police.

Marine Officers Greg Stroh and Mike Malone responded in Marine Delta and located the men in the raft within 15 minutes of the call.

The boat's occupants, Carlos Argeta 31, Elmer Argeta, 36, and Moisises Perez, 38, all of Patchogue, were taken aboard Marine Delta and transported along with their raft to a boat ramp in Mount Sinai, police said.

The three men, all wearing life jackets, were not injured.

