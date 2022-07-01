Swimmer At Jones Beach Believed To Have Been Bitten By Shark, Police Say

A man swimming at a popular beach in the region is believed to have been bitten by a shark, according to authorities.

The incident happened on Long Island at around 1 p.m. Thursday, June 30 in Wantagh.

Nassau County Police say a 37-year-old man was swimming in the ocean at Jones Beach when he sustained a laceration to his right foot.

The man was treated for his injuries at Jones Beach and then was transported to a local hospital by medics from the Nassau County Police Department Emergency Ambulance Bureau.

"The nature of the injury is considered a possible shark bite," police said.

The Nassau County Police Department will have increased patrols at all Nassau beaches over the extended 4th of July holiday weekend.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

