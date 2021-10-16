Reward Offered By SPCA After Rooster Found Abandoned On Long Island

Contact Us
Nassau Daily Voice serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Zak Failla
The SPCA has offered a reward for information that leads to the arrest of someone who abandoned a rooster on Long Island.
The SPCA is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of a person who abandoned a malnourished rooster on Long Island.

The Suffolk County SPCA located an abandoned rooster on Thursday, Oct. 14 that had been left along the side of the roadway at the intersection of Whiskey Road and Creekside Drive in Middle Island.

According to SPCA investigators, the young rooster was found to be thirsty and hungry and most likely recently abandoned with no food or water available.

In response, the SPCA has offered a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of whoever abandoned the rooster, who would face a misdemeanor count of abandonment of an animal, a misdemeanor.

If convicted, the abandoner could face up to one year in prison and a fine up to $1,000.

“Suffolk County SPCA urge pet owners who are unable to care for their animals to contact us for guidance rather than abandoning them,” officials stated. “There are local animal shelters, many rescues and animal sanctuaries available to assist.”

