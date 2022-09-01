Contact Us
Ramp Closure Planned On Ramp To Long Island Expressway In North Hempstead

Nicole Valinote
The Northern State Parkway near Exit 29A
The Northern State Parkway near Exit 29A Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

State officials announced plans for an overnight ramp closure on a Long Island parkway.

The New York State Department of Transportation announced that on Thursday, Sept. 1, the Exit 29A ramp from the westbound Northern State Parkway to the westbound Long Island Expressway (I-495) in North Hempstead will close overnight.

The ramp closure is set to take place from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2 to facilitate bridge and ramp maintenance.

A detour will be in place along the westbound Northern State Parkway to Exit 28 for Willis Avenue northbound for access to the Long Island Expressway westbound, officials said. 

